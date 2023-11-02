Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift, AMG C 43 Launched In India With Starting Price Of Rs 96.4 Lakh: Details Here

Mercedes-Benz India has launched multiple cars in India this year. Taking the spree forward, the German automaker has expanded the line-up with two more models just before Diwali. The brand has launched the Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift and AMG C 43 sedan in India with a starting price of Rs 96.4 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 98 lakh (showroom), respectively. While the GLE facelift will add a new model to the company's SUV lineup, the AMG C 43 will be a new addition to the list of performance cars.

Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift

The Mercedes-Benz GLE fills the gap between GLC and GLS in India's product lineup. Though the car debuted in front of the world in February, it has been launched in India now. The price of the SUV in India starts at Rs 96.4 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 1.15 crore (ex-showroom).

Also read: Hyundai Creta-Rivalling Citroen C3 Aircross Gets Rs 1 Lakh Discount: Deets Inside

The GLE facelift features an updated bumper design, new headlights and taillights, and new alloy wheels. The interior also has new colour options, upholstery, touch-sensitive controls, and an updated MBUX infotainment system.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE gets petrol, diesel, and hybrid engine options for the Indian market. These options are distributed between different variants of the SUV.

Mercedes-AMG C 43

The AMG C 43 sedan will have AMG-specific design details like vertical slat grilles, large air intakes, gloss-black mirrors, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The interior also gets AMG-specific visual graphics on the 11.9-inch touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, sports seats, pedals, and red seat belts.

The AMG C 43 is powered by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine with an electric turbocharger that produces 402 hp and 500 Nm of torque, with an additional 13 hp boost. The engine is mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.