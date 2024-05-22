Mercedes-Benz Launches AMG S 63 E Performance and Maybach GLS 600 In India; Check Performance And Specifications



Mercedes-Benz has introduced two new luxury models to the Indian market: the AMG S 63 E Performance and the Maybach GLS 600. The AMG S 63 E Performance is priced at Rs. 3.3 crore, with the exclusive 'Edition 1' variant starting at Rs. 3.8 crore. The Maybach GLS 600 is priced at Rs. 3.35 crore(ex-showr Read here to know more about these exclusive vehicles.

AMG S 63 E Performance Edition 1

The AMG S 63 E Performance Edition 1 is set to be available in limited numbers, offering a range of exclusive features straight from the factory. These include an AMG-specific radiator grille, 21-inch AMG forged wheels, AMG-specific side panels, and twin tailpipes with a diffuser at the rear.

Inside, the Edition 1 boasts AMG-exclusive diamond stitching, a variety of Nappa leather upholsteries with the AMG emblem embossed on the front headrests, and an AMG-specific steering wheel. The MBUX infotainment system includes AMG- and hybrid-specific displays and functions, while the instrument cluster can be customized based on drive modes.

Performance and Specifications: The AMG S 63 E Performance is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, delivering a maximum power output of 800 bhp and a combined peak torque of 1,430 Nm. The electric motors are supported by a 13.1 kWh battery pack, providing a driving range of 33 km. The vehicle is equipped with a 9-speed transmission.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC

The Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC features a Burmester surround sound system, MBUX High-End Rear Seat Entertainment System, Multibeam LED headlights with high beam assist, an Acoustic Comfort package, an upgraded parking system, and a redesigned steering wheel.

Customers can further personalize their Maybach GLS 600 with Manufaktur paint, upholstery, alloy, and equipment options, ensuring a unique vehicle tailored to individual preferences.

Engine and Performance: The Maybach GLS 600 is powered by the M177 4.0-litre V8 engine, producing 555 bhp of maximum power and 770 Nm of torque. It also features Integrated Starter Generator technology, providing an additional boost of 22 bhp and 250 Nm of torque when needed.