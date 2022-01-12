हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mercedes-Benz leads luxury car sales in India, to launch these cars in 2022

Mercedes-Benz sold 11,242 units in 2021 improving their sales number by 42.5% compared to 2020 and plan to improve their sales further in 2022 with multiple products planned.

Mercedes-Benz, India's leading luxury automobile brand, maintained its strong leadership position in the luxury car market for the seventh year in a row. Mercedes-Benz considerably increased its sales performance in a great year marked by pandemic-related business issues, keeping consumer loyalty for its comprehensive product selection. Mercedes-Benz India shipped 11,242 units between January and December 2021, indicating a considerable volume recovery from 2020.

In 2020 Mercedes-Benz delivered 7893 units; the low sales were recorded as the result of the pandemic. The sales record in 2021 recovered by 42.5% compared to the sales in 2020. The sales volume can be credited to models like new A-class Limousine, E-Class LWB, S-Class luxury sedans, and the New GLA, GLC, GLE and GLS SUVs. Some of these models still have a long waiting list to add an exciting fact.

The LWB E-Class and GLE lead the sales chart among these models. The LWB E-Class continues to remain the single highest-selling model for Mercedes-Benz in 2021, followed by the GLC luxury SUV. Mercedes plans to improve these sales figures by bringing in new cars like  Maybach, AMG and EQ brands.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, commented, “We are excited with our performance that entailed sales recovery and increased our market share, in a year that was largely unprecedented and posed multiple challenges to the industry. We successfully excited the market with regular product introductions and earned customers’ confidence with our new business model- Retail of the Future. The year 2021 remains a strong foundation for creating a robust and sustainable roadmap for the future, reiterating the overwhelming trust and loyalty of our customers, who preferred a Mercedes-Benz to other brands.”

