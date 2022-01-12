New 2022 KTM 250 Adventure launched in India, priced at Rs 2,35,000

KTM has unveiled the new 2022 KTM 250 Adventure. KTM has brought the off-road-oriented bike to the market to increase its hold. The timing is also crucial considering the launch of the Honda CB300R. The new off-roader is now available for booking pan-India, priced at Rs 2,35,000 (Ex-showroom Delhi).

Coming to the design, the off-roading centric design has been made keeping ergonomics in mind. 250 Adventure is built on a similar platform as KTM 390 Adventure. The new bike is powered by the quarter-litre single-cylinder variant is a performance powerhouse with its 248-cc DOHC four-valve single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine delivering 30PS power and 24 Nm of torque. The 2022 KTM 250 Adventure is available in 2 new colours, KTM Electronic Orange; KTM Factory Racing Blue.

Commenting on the launch of the bike, Sumeet Narang, President, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said: “The 2022 KTM 250 Adventure is the Travel-Enduro motorcycle that appeals to a wide spectrum of bikers across the country. Thanks to its well-thought travel and adventure-focused characteristics, the KTM 250 Adventure is an accessible motorcycle that offers an enjoyable riding experience for daily tarmac commutes and weekend off-road escapes. Combining top-spec components with the latest technology, the KTM 250 Adventure had set a benchmark in the rapidly growing Adventure segment in India.”

The KTM 250 Adventure is a compact, powerful, and agile all-rounder. Inspired by the frame of the Dakar Racer - the KTM 450 RALLY, the KTM 250 Adventure features an ultra-lightweight trellis frame with a bolt-on sub-frame that exceeds all requirements for stability and controllability and is the backbone of this nimble adventurer.

It offers a ground clearance of 200mm along with suspension travel of 170mm on the front and 177mm on the rear makes the KTM 250 Adventure. The forgiving balance of flex and stiffness, combined with a wheelbase of 1430 (+/-15.5 mm) and a 26.5o steering rake angle, clearly suggest an off-road-oriented layout.

The rider seat is narrow in the front, making it easier to reach the ground while providing a tested mix of grip and easy movement. The high-end, tapered steel handlebar provides maximum control while ensuring a comfortable riding position. The KTM 250 Adventure’s windshield is an efficient deflector mounted lower or higher to suit the rider’s size or needs. The comprehensive and robust footpegs come directly from the off-road models.

