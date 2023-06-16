Mercedes-Benz Partners Microsoft To Test ChatGPT In Vehicles

Mercedes-Benz plans to upgrade its car connectivity by partnering with Microsoft to test in-car ChatGPT artificial intelligence software. As per the German automaker's announcement, the testing for the project will begin with the deployment of the Beta programme starting on June 16, 2023, for the owners of cars with the MBUX infotainment system in the US. It is to be noted that this is the first time ChatGPT is being used in a vehicle to improve its infotainment system.

The new artificial intelligence-powered technology will be via the MBUX Voice Assistant's "Hey Mercedes" feature. Once functional, the technology will improve the scope and range of commands to be implemented by the car. Furthermore, the voice assistant will see improvement in its natural language understanding, consequently expanding its range of responses to the commands.

The owners of a Mercedes-Benz vehicle can join in on the initial Best testing programmer by using their car's voice assistant. They can use the command, "Hey Mercedes, I want to join the beta program."

Suppressing concerns of data leakage, Mercedes-Benz said in a release, "Data protection is a top priority for Mercedes-Benz. Customers know at all times what information is collected and for what purpose and are free to make their own decisions. Mercedes-Benz protects all customer data from manipulation and misuse."

The Mercedes-Benz vehicles with following MBUX model series will be able to use the new tech: A 238, C 118, C 167, C 238, C 253, C 254, C 257, H 247, N 293, R 232, S 213, V 167, V 177, V 295, V 297, W 206, W 213, WV 223, X 167, X 243, X 247, X 253, X 254, X 294, X 296, Z 223 and Z 296.

The prospective uses of ChatGPT in the automobile sector have also become a topic of discussion, as they have in other sectors. While others claim that powerful AI or machine learning is already being used in autonomous vehicles—such as General Motors—the Mercedes-Benz alliance represents one of the first concrete use cases for ChatGPT.

Earlier this year, GM announced it was analysing ChatGPT use cases for its vehicles as part of a larger partnership with Microsoft, an investor in OpenAI, the company that developed the technology.