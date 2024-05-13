Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 And AMG S 63 4MATIC E Performance To Launch On May 22: Details

Mercedes-Benz India is gearing up for the highly anticipated launch of two luxurious and powerful vehicles, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 and the AMG S 63 4MATIC E Performance, scheduled for May 22, 2024. These models are expected to be priced at more than Rs 3 crore.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Expected Features

The new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 might feature a redesigned steering wheel, enhancing the overall driving experience. Other expected include Manufaktur leather interiors, a dual-screen display, rear infotainment screens, a premium 27-speaker Burmester sound system, ambient lighting, and more, promising a luxurious journey for occupants.

The new GLS 600 is expected to be powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine coupled with a 48V starter-generator integrated into the nine-speed automatic gearbox. This setup will deliver a robust performance of 557hp and 730Nm of torque, with an additional 22hp and 250Nm available from the 48V electric system.

Mercedes-AMG S 63 4MATIC E Performance Features

The new Mercedes-AMG S 63 4MATIC E might come equipped with an updated twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine, the S 63 adopts a rear-axle-mounted asynchronous electric motor and a 13.1kWh lithium-ion battery combined with a power output of 802hp and a massive 1,430Nm of peak torque.