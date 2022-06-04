MG Astor will now be offered in the Indian market with increased prices. The SUV is one of the most exclusive offerings of the company in the segment, competing against the likes of Tata Nexon, Hyundai Creta, Kia Sonet and others. After the price increase, the car will set you back by Rs 10.28 lakh (ex-showroom). When you compare the new prices with the old ones, the hike ranges between Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000. It is to be noted that the SUV was launched in the Indian market and remains one of the most prominent cars in the segment.

The maximum price hike of Rs 40,000 will be applicable on the top variant, i.e., MG Astor SUV Savvy. However, the price hike varies for the Savvy CVT Red and the CVT Ivory; the prices of these variants will be increased by Rs 37,000. The top variant of the car will now be priced at Rs 18.13 lakh (ex-showroom). It is to be noted that the top variant of the car is powered by a 1.3-litre turbocharged.

In India, MG Motor offers the Astor SUV in five different trim levels and 11 different variants. The SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine or a 1.3-litre turbocharged diesel engine. The larger engine has a power output of 110PS and a torque output of 144Nm. The turbocharged engine has a maximum output of 140PS and a maximum torque of 220Nm. Both engines are mated to either a five-speed manual transmission, a six-speed CVT, or an automatic torque converter transmission.

The MG Astor SUV is the first in its class to include Al tech and ADAS. For the Astor Smart and Sharp variants, MG offers over 80 connected car features. Autonomous Level 2 technology is also available as an optional package on the Sharp variant for the 220 Turbo AT and VTI-tech CVT transmission trims. Astor comes standard with 27 safety features across all variants.