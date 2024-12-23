MG Cyberster To Get Dual-Motor Powertrain With Slimmest 77kWh Battery

MG Cyberster Details: MG Select, a luxury brand channel of JSW MG Motor India, announced that MG Cyberster, the company's upcoming sports EV, will boast a dual-motor powertrain setup with the slimmest 77 kWh battery pack of 110mm thickness. The powertrain will produce 510 PS and 725 Nm of torque. The company has also released a new teaser video of Cyberster, showcasing glimpses of its thrilled performance on the track.

"MG Cyberster will boast a dual-motor powertrain with an aerodynamic kammback design to enhance stability and performance. The roadster will come with a front double wishbone along with a rear five-link independent suspension, ensuring smooth traction and overall stability," the company said in an official statement.

"India’s first electric scissor doors feature dual radar sensors and an anti-pinch mechanism for added safety, showcasing the future of automotive innovation," it said, adding that Cyberster will be tuned with precision by former Italian F1 Engineer, Marco Fainello, to ensure an unparalleled acceleration and deceleration for a thrilling driving experience.

MG Select plans to set up 12 exclusive luxury showrooms across 12 cities in India, with four premium car launches slated by 2026. The company is planning to launch the car (EV) next month in January 2025, most likely at the India Mobility Show starting from January 17, 2025.