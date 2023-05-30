MG Gloster Blackstorm Edition Launched In India at Rs 40.30 Lakh: Top 5 Things About It

MG Motor India has introduced the new Blackstorm edition of the MG Gloster. This exclusive special edition comes in an elegant and deep Black hue, adding some distinction to the Gloster from its regular variant lineup. The new MG Gloster Blackstorm is priced at Rs 40,29,800, ex-showroom (Delhi). Prices go up to Rs 43,07,800. Also, it will be available in both 2WD and 4WD trims, along with 6-seat and 7-seat configurations. The limited edition will be sold alongside the regular trims of the SUV. It rivals the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and Isuzu MUX. The ladder-frame SUV is appreciated for its feature-packed interior and capable drivetrain. Well, here are the top 5 things about the MG Gloster Blackstorm.

Revised Aesthetics

The Gloster Blackstorm features bold sporty elements and striking red accents on the bodywork. The 2WD & 4WD, New Gloster, and Internet Inside emblems are highlighted by the Metal Black and Metal Ash colours. The Dark Theme is further enhanced by the roof rail, smoked black taillight, window surround, fender, and fog garnish, resulting in an overall commanding presence for MG's flagship SUV.

Tweaked Interior

Inside the Gloster Blackstorm, the black-themed interior is complemented by red accents on the steering wheel, headlamps, callipers, and front and rear bumper. The dark-themed leatherette seat upholstery, adorned with red stitches, adds a sporty touch to the entire interior.

BorgWarner Transfer Case

The ‘On Demand' or 'Real Time Intelligent' 4 Wheel Drive train equipped with the BorgWarner transfer case gets electronic shift-on-the-fly technology. The Gloster Blackstorm delivers superior power with unrivalled torque control and distribution for greater traction.The all-terrain system comes with seven modes, namely ‘Snow’, ‘Mud’, ‘Sand’, ‘Eco’, ‘Sport’, ‘Normal’ and ‘Rock’. The powertrain here is a 2.0L turbo-diesel, which can be had in two states of tune.

Also read - 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny First Drive Review: Should Mahindra Thar Be Terrified?

Strong Safety Kit

The Gloster Blackstorm comes with 30 intuitively designed safety features including first-in-segment Level -1, Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)*. Some of its key features include - Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Automatic Parking Assist, Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Door Open Warning (DOW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Lane Change Assist (LCA), Driver Fatigue Reminder System and more.

Feature-packed Cabin

In addition to its remarkable features, dual panoramic electric sunroof, 12-way power-adjustable driver seat, driver seat massage and ventilation features, the MG Gloster Blackstorm boasts an Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS), further enhancing passenger and road safety.