MG Hector Facelift fully revealed ahead of 2023 launch; check design details

MG Hector Facelift is soon to be launched in India by January 2023, and the internet has been flooded with spy shots of the car. However, until now, all the spy shots of the upcoming SUV have been the ones with heavy camouflage. This is the first time photos of the MG Hector facelift have been revealed, with its exteriors clearly visible, bringing forth the design details of the car. It is to be noted that the new SUV will primely be competing against models like Tata Harrier, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra Scorpio N, and Mahindra XUV700.

The photos reveal that the new MG Hector comes with a host of exterior changes, like a completely redesigned front fascia. The car's front end is now more well-defined, with sharp lines and angles highlighting the details. Specifically, the bumper of the SUV features a chrome-coated diamond-like pattern with high-mounted LED daytime running lamps.

Carrying forward the design of the previous version, the car gets pentagonal housing for the split headlamp. These details are highlighted with black colour to make them more prominent. Coming to the side profile, the MG Hector facelift remains the same with 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels (very similar to the ongoing model).

Similarly, the rear--end of the MG Hector facelift gets a redesigned rear end with a red stripe running across the rear end of the car. Moreover, the Hector badge has also been replaced to be seated below the number plate of the SUV.

The MG Hector facelift is expected to have completely revamped interiors. Based on the information leaked earlier, the SUV will be equipped with a 14-inch touchscreen. It is also expected to have smart connectivity features, a digital instrument cluster, and, most importantly, ADAS in it.

However, the MG Hector facelift will not change the vehicle's mechanical components from the outgoing model. Thus, it will continue to use two 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engines with 143 horsepower, one of which features mild hybrid technology, and a 2.0-liter diesel engine with 170 horsepower. Options for gearboxes are anticipated to stay the same as well.