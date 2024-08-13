MG Windsor EV Debut Date Announced: Here’s Everything We Know So Far

MG Windsor EV Debut Date: After ZS EV and Comet EV, MG Motor India is all set to launch its third electric vehicle- MG Windsor EV, in India. It is slated to debut on 11th September 2024. The vehicle is already available in selected global markets as Cloud EV.

MG Windsor EV is likely to be priced under Rs 20 lakh. When launched in India, it won’t have any direct rivals. However, in terms of pricing, it will face competition from SUVs like the Mahindra XUV400, Tata Nexon EV and Curvv EV.

The powertrain details of the upcoming MG EV will be disclosed during its official unveiling, which scheduled on 11th September 2024. However, it's expected to feature 37.9kWh and 50.6kWh battery options, similar to those found in the Wuling Cloud EV.

The smaller battery is said to provide a range of 360 km, while the larger one offers an estimated range of 460 km. The vehicle will likely include a permanent magnet synchronous motor mounted on the front axle, delivering up to 134 bhp.

With a length of approximately 4.3 meters, the MG Windsor EV is claimed to offer “the comfort of a sedan and the expanse of an SUV” and will come equipped with advanced technology.

It will offer a 5-seat layout and include features such as a large floating touchscreen, faux leather seats with distinctive honeycomb stitching, a rear center armrest, rear AC vents, three-point seat belts for all three rear passengers, and rear seats that recline up to 135 degrees.

Furthermore, according to reports, MG Motor India will give the Gloster a mid-life update. The updated Gloster is expected to launch later this year, featuring subtle exterior and interior updates.

However, the engine lineup will remain unchanged, with the 2024 MG Gloster facelift continuing to be powered by a 2.0L diesel engine, available in both 4X2 and 4X4 configurations.