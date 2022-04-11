Mirzapur fame Shweta Tripathi, famous for her role as Golu Gupta, has recently bought herself a new Mercedes-Benz E-Class Exclusive E 220d. The news was confirmed through her social media post about the sparkling new luxury sedan. The car she purchased has a starting price of Rs 64 lakh and is well known for being one of the best cars in the segment.

Shweta Tripathi's post about the new car has been going viral on social media platforms. In the pictures, she can be welcoming the car in the traditional Indian ways by offering her prayers to god.

The new E-Class has two instrument panels and an infotainment system with a 12.3-inch screen. A new generation MBUX system is also included in the vehicle. It gets advanced features like when you say, "Hey Mercedes," the car's LINGUATRES voice control system will be engaged.

Also read: 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SUV launched in the US, pricing undercuts rivals

A dynamic system for different driving and setting modes, air suspension for increased ground clearance, three-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, rear electrically adjustable memory seats, and electronically adjustable front seats are among the luxury car's other features. It is also equipped with wireless charging pads and a Burmaster sound system.

Shweta Tripathi's Mercedes-Benz E220d is powered by a 2-litre inline-four turbo-diesel engine making 194 BHP and 400 Nm of torque. This diesel engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission which powers the rear wheels. This sedan is capable of doing 0-100 Km/h in 7.6 seconds and has a top speed of 240 km/h.

Live TV

#mute