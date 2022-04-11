हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mercedes-Benz

Mirzapur-fame actress Shweta Tripathi buys Mercedes-Benz E-Class starting at Rs 64 lakh

Shweta Tripathi, well-known for her role as Golu Gupta in Mirzapur, has been going viral on social media for her pictures with her new Mercedes-Benz E-Class Exclusive E 220d worth more than Rs 64 lakh.

Mirzapur-fame actress Shweta Tripathi buys Mercedes-Benz E-Class starting at Rs 64 lakh
Shweta Tripathi with her Mercedes-Benz

Mirzapur fame Shweta Tripathi, famous for her role as Golu Gupta, has recently bought herself a new Mercedes-Benz E-Class Exclusive E 220d. The news was confirmed through her social media post about the sparkling new luxury sedan. The car she purchased has a starting price of Rs 64 lakh and is well known for being one of the best cars in the segment.

Shweta Tripathi's post about the new car has been going viral on social media platforms. In the pictures, she can be welcoming the car in the traditional Indian ways by offering her prayers to god.

The new E-Class has two instrument panels and an infotainment system with a 12.3-inch screen. A new generation MBUX system is also included in the vehicle. It gets advanced features like when you say, "Hey Mercedes," the car's LINGUATRES voice control system will be engaged.

Also read: 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SUV launched in the US, pricing undercuts rivals

A dynamic system for different driving and setting modes, air suspension for increased ground clearance, three-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, rear electrically adjustable memory seats, and electronically adjustable front seats are among the luxury car's other features. It is also equipped with wireless charging pads and a Burmaster sound system.

Shweta Tripathi's Mercedes-Benz E220d is powered by a 2-litre inline-four turbo-diesel engine making 194 BHP and 400 Nm of torque. This diesel engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission which powers the rear wheels. This sedan is capable of doing 0-100 Km/h in 7.6 seconds and has a top speed of 240 km/h.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mercedes-BenzShweta TripathiMercedes-Benz E-Classluxury sedan
Next
Story

2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SUV launched in the US, pricing undercuts rivals

Must Watch

PT6M44S

JNU Controversy: The ruckus about Ram Navami is not stopping, a new video on JNU controversy surfaced