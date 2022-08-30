The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the newest launches in the sub-4m compact SUV space in the Indian market. It is now on sale in its second-gen iteration and is enjoying a warm response from the Indian audience. This time around, the automaker is selling the Brezza with loads of equipment and a chic-looking design. However, modified examples of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza are a common sight on the internet. While the car draws heavy inspiration from a British SUV, someone just took it a little too far to make the Brezza very much like a Range Rover Evoque.

The car belongs to YouTuber Harsh Vlogs, and the owner has also posted a video of the modifications that have been performed on the car. Well, the car originally wore a single-tone white paint scheme, which has been altered by the owner with a gloss black wrap for the roof and pillars. Also, a set of large aftermarket alloy wheels are installed to fill the wheel arches.

In addition, the wheel cladding is now painted in the same shade as the body shell. Interestingly, these changes help this Brezza stand out as an aesthetically appealing car. Like the Range Rover, the side cladding gets a two-tone treatment with a black strip running across the length.

Well, the modifications have helped the owner achieve an uncanny resemblance to the new Range Rover models. However, it still is a Brezza underneath, and in fact, the typical Brezza character is present in the car.

Mechanically, this example remains unchanged. It sources power from a 1.5L 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol motor that comes with the mild-hybrid tech and automatic start-stop system. The motor generates a peak output of 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is available with two gearbox choices - 5-speed MT and 6-speed AT.