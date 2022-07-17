Three-row MPV space is witnessing a warm response from the Indian audience. Also, carmakers are making an entry in this space with their practical and innovative offerings. Recently, Kia launched the Carens at a starting price of Rs 9.59 lakh, ex-showroom. The Carens instantly caught the attention of buyers, and it is an easy spot for Indian roads. While most examples show up in their stock form, a few manage to surprise with subtle modifications. We recently came across a modified Kia Carens that now sits on a set of 20-inch rims.

The picture of this modified Carens was shared on Instagram by KB Tyre, who happen to have installed these massive wheels on the mass-market MPV. Interestingly, with these multi-spoke rims, the overall stance of the Carens has tremendously improved. While the stock 16-inch alloy wheels make it look under-tyred, these new sets of wheels fill the wheel arches rather well.

Talking of the Carens’ specifications, the South Korean MPV is available in a multitude of engine-gearbox combinations to cater everyone’s demands. There’s a 1.5L NA petrol motor on offer that pushes out 115 PS and 144 Nm. Then a 115 PS 1.5L oil burner is also a part of the list. The last one on the list is a 1.4L turbo-petrol motor that develops a peak power output of 140 PS. Transmission options include a 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT, 7-speed DCT, and a CVT.

The Carens is available in both 6- and 7-seater layouts. Also, it comes with one-touch electric tumble functionality for easy access to the third row. Alongside, the MPV comes loaded with a premium Bose sound system, 6 airbags, ventilated seats, electric sunroof, cruise control, automatic climate control, roof-mounted rear AC vents, air purifier, tray table for second-row occupants and more.