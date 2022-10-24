Modified Maruti Suzuki XL6 is an adventure-ready MPV with THAR's capabilities: Watch

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is sold via Maruti Suzuki’s premium Nexa chain of outlets, and it is based on the company’s much-loved MPV - Ertiga. Interestingly, the XL6 dons an SUV-spec theme with its chunky body cladding, upright nose, flatter bonnet, roof rails and scuff plates on both ends. All of it, in fact, helps the Maruti Suzuki XL6 look the part. However, a digital tuner - Zephyr Designz, took the XL6 to the extreme end of the tuning spectrum. Well, the designer has modified the XL6 to look more masculine and beefed-up, while it now appears all set to take on any terrain.

The tuner shared the images on Instagram, wherein it can be seen donning a stance that can put every other MPV to shame with the butchness. On the nose, the most prominent change is the offroad bumper, which houses a winch as well. The radiator grille is finished in black and sports marker lamps, further amplifying the car’s presence. Other elements like scuff plates around the chin and a set of auxiliary lamps are fixed on the roof, along with a roof box.

Move towards the sides, this modified Maruti Suzuki XL6 rides on a set of aftermarket alloy wheels that are shod with offroad-spec rubber and they are designed specifically for bad terrains and feature beadlocks. Moreover, rock sliders are fixed with neatly-designed footsteps. The rear fascia isn’t left unattended either. It gets a tailgate-mounted spare wheel with the help of a tandem car carrier. Moreover, a spoiler can also be seen around the rear facet.

Since this is a digital rendering, nothing could be tweaked under the hood, mechanically. However, the artist has used a solid axle on the rear, while the front end now gets a revised suspension geometry too. These changes, help this modified Maruti Suzuki XL6 ride higher off the ground.