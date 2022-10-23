NewsAuto
MARUTI SUZUKI GRAND VITARA

Modified Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara shows its tuning potential in digital rendering

Here's a modified example of the newly-launched Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara that has been through a digital tuning route and looks rad.

Oct 23, 2022
  • This modified example of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets a lowered stance
  • Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is on sale with two powertrain choices
  • Prices for the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara start from Rs 10.45 lakh



Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is being received warmly by the Indian audience. The mid-size SUV rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Mahindra XUV700, and Tata Harrier. Well, it managed to be the fifth highest-selling mid-size SUV in the country last month. In fact, it is receiving praises for the handling and performance it offers with the 1.5L NA 4-cylinder motor. While some examples have started heading to mod shops to get fancier and larger alloy wheels, we recently came across an extensively modified one. However, this is tuned digitally by k_dezynz and pictures of the same were shared on Instagram.

Talking of changes, the SUV now gets a front splitter, along with side skirts and a rear diffuser. Moroever, the designer has also changed the alloy wheels, which are now larger in size and wear a golden finish. Besides, the digital artist has lowered the ride height, and therefore, it now dons a sportier stance. Other than these aforementioned changes, the car remains unchanged. The Grand Vitara in this modified avatar looks neat and dynamic as well.

In terms of mechanicals, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is on sale with a 1.5L NA petrol motor with a mild-hybrid motor that puts out 103 PS and 135 Nm of max output. It is available with 2 gearbox options - 5-speed MT and 6-speed AT. Next on the list is a 1.5L Atkinson cycle engine that runs on a strong hybrid setup, which gives it a claimed mileage of 27.97 kmpl. The motor is mated to an eCVT unit.

Also read - Top 5 highest-selling mid-SUVs in India: Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and more

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is topped-up with features to the brim. The mid-SUV gets a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, head-up display, keyless entry, cruise control, multiple airbags, touchscreen infotainment unit, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and more.

