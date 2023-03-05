Modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Is A Classy Head-Turner With Off-Roading Appeal

Royal Enfield is one of the most preferred choices for modifiers who want to give their own touch to their motorcycle. Very often, we see examples showcasing the modification of the Royal Enfield Bullet. However, this time we have a modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. The bike is usually known for its sturdy looks, power-packed engine, and overall premium look. This is probably what got the attention of TPG Customs, and they turned the 650 motorcycles into something that is capable of commanding the most attention when on the road.

Coming to the modifications in the Royal Enfield 650, the first element that attracts attention is the grey paint with black parts on certain components of the bike. Since we are talking about the paint scheme, it is crucial to mention that it has a single-piece tan seat that brings together all the elements. Furthermore, it has a classic look with a circular headlamp. Taking a closer look, the handle grips also have tan coloured cover. Moving to the rear end, it also has LED tail lamps.

Overall the bike gets an off-roader look with thick knobbly tires. Adding to it, the exhaust setup on the motorcycle has been replaced with a new dual-tip setup. To protect the lower part of the engine, the bike gets an engine guard and a similar-looking exhaust cover adding to the distinct look. The motorcycle's engines have been coloured black to add to the theme of the motorcycle, which becomes apparent looking at the bike.

Mechanically the motorcycle remains more or less the same with the stock suspension setup and engine. It continues to be powered by a 648 cc, air, and oil-cooled SOHC engine. The parallel-twin engine that produces 47 bhp of power and 52 Nm of torque. Currently, the bike is sold in India at a price of Rs 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom).