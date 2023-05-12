Modified Skoda Slavia Looks Deceptive With Lowered Stance, All-Black Paint Scheme: PICS

Skoda is known for making cars that are worshipped for their dynamics and overall performance. When the Czech brand launched the Slavia in the Indian market, enthusiasts welcomed it with excitement. Although it was tough to find aftermarket performance parts for the Slavia initially, they are now available easily. Subsequently, modified examples have started showing up on community pages. We recently came across a tuned version of the Skoda Slavia on the Instagram page of modified_in. The vehicle belongs to Tanishq Batra. Undoubtedly, it looks appealing, but the owner hasn’t just tweaked the aesthetics. There’s more to it.

Beginning the course with the design first, this modified Skoda Slavia is now wrapped in a shade of black. The owner has performed the chrome-delete exercise too, making it look sinister. As can be seen, the grille is blacked-out. To make it look deceptive, a similar pattern is followed for the door handles, ORVM caps, shark fin antenna, and Skoda logo. It now sits on a set of 17-inch aftermarket rims. Draped in 215/45 R17 rubber, the wheels fill the arches well. They look good too.

The sedan has been lowered down with the use of Cobra lowering springs. It is given a drop of 25 mm to aid its stance and dynamics. The suspension is now tighter, while the centre of gravity has moved down by a little margin. Other mods include an aftermarket exhaust and an HPI Japan air filter to make the engine breathe better. Sadly, we aren’t aware of what sits under the hood of this Slavia.

Also read - Honda City Facelift, Amaze Get Up To Rs 17,000 Off This Month: Check Model-Wise Details

However, the Czech machine is available with two engine choices - 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI. The smaller 1.0L TSI is a 3-cylinder turbocharged unit, which belts out nearly 115 PS and 178 Nm of max torque. The larger 1.5L unit pushes out a peak power output of 150 PS and 250 Nm of max torque. While both cars are available with a 6-speed stick, they can be had with automatic transmission as well. The 1.0L TSI gets a 6-speed AT, whereas the more powerful 1.5L unit comes with a 7-speed DCT.