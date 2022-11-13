Modified Toyota Hilux pickup truck is capable off-roader with big chunky tyres; Check pics

Toyota Hilux pickup truck is one of the most recent launches in its segment. The truck brings the Hilux brand name to India, accompanied by superior off-roading capabilities. The 4x4 off-roader pickup truck offers quite a few things. However, the interest of the Indian audience seems to be invested the most in modifying the truck. Since the truck's launch, there have been multiple examples of the truck being changed into an aggressive-looking vehicle. Congruent to that, here we have one such modified Toyota Hilux with improved practicality.

Taking the first glance, the most noticeable change in the Hilux is its new raised stance with big chunky tires covering dark alloys. Adding to it, it gets front metal bumpers along with a skid plate to protect the vehicle's mechanics on tough terrain. One of the benefits of the raised stance is that the vehicle's approach angle has improved. Other highlights include AUX lights and tow hooks with winch mounts.

One of the standout aspects of this customised Toyota Hilux is the new steel canopy in the back, which also makes it extremely useful and distinctive. Large glass panels are present on all three sides of this new canopy, and there are special ventilation windows on either side. To allow the tailgate to open, the rear glass panel opens. The cabin you get inside the canopy is pleasant and handy in many ways.

The steel canopy is a good idea for the Toyota Hilux Pickup truck to cover the big bed of the SUV. Apart from that, the rear end of the remains is more or less the same. Though, the new rear bumper of the truck is hard to miss. It helps the truck to have an improved departure angle. Looking at the vehicle, the Bimbra 4x4 has touched all the bases in modifying the pickup truck.