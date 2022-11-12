Tata Tiago NRG CNG to launch in India soon; officially teased as 'First Toughroader CNG'

Tata Motors is expanding its presence in the CNG vehicle segment. The Indian automaker plans to launch the Tata Tiago NRG CNG in the Indian market. Before the official launch, the company teased the hatchback CNG and billed it as "India's first Toughroader CNG coming soon." The 11-second teaser released on YouTube shows the car from afar. It is to be noted that before this, the CNG cars of the automaker were sold until now with the suffix "i-CNG." For instance, the automaker already has Tata Tiago i-CNG and Tigor i-CNG in the Indian market.

The engine and gearbox in the Tiago NRG CNG will be identical to those in the Tiago iCNG. It is a 1.2-liter, naturally aspirated, three-cylinder engine that can generate a maximum of 86 PS and a maximum torque of 113 Nm. The power output drops to 73 Ps, and the torque output drops to 95 Nm when running on CNG. A 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT gearbox is connected to the engine. The CNG kit will only be available with the 5-speed manual gearbox, though.

Being a derivative of the Tata Tiago NRG, the hatchback is expected to have higher ground clearance, faux skid plates, new colour schemes, and new wheels compared to the regular Tiago. Moreover, it might get NRG badges on its body.

Additionally, Tata may equip its CNG vehicles using i-CNG technology. A leak-detecting feature, premium stainless steel, and materials resistant to rust and corrosion would all be included. Additionally, there is thermal incident protection. This function turns off the engine's CNG feed and lets the gas escape into the air. Additionally, a sensor is installed in the gasoline lid to prevent the car from starting if the fuel lid is open. The iCNG automobiles from Tata have a CNG start option.