'Most environment friendly mode of transport:' India’s first indigenous Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus unveiled in Pune

Union Minister Jitendra Singh unveiled India’s first indigenously developed hydrogen fuel cell bus in Pune, reports PTI.

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh today unveiled India’s first indigenous Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and private firm KPIT Limited in Pune. Minister further laid emphasis on how PM Narendra Modi's 'Hydrogen Vision' aims to make the country "atmanirbhar" (self-reliant) on clean energy, meet climate change goals, and create employment in the sector.

The fuel cell utilizes hydrogen and air to generate electricity to power the bus, whose only effluent is water, thereby making it possibly the most environment-friendly mode of transportation, a release quoted Singh as saying.

Also read: 'My dream is...' Nitin Gadkari shares updates on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, details here

For comparison, a single diesel bus plying on long-distance routes typically emits 100 tons of CO2 annually and there are over a million such buses in India, the release added. The operational cost of hydrogen fuel cell trucks is lower than ones run on diesel and this could bring about a freight revolution in the country, he said.

"About 12-14 percent of CO2 emissions come from diesel-powered heavy vehicles. Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles provide excellent means to eliminate on-road emissions in this sector," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

