MS Dhoni adds a vintage Land Rover 3 SUV to his collection, wins online auction

Former captain of the Indian Cricket team MS Dhoni is perhaps best known for his on-field achievements, but he is also famous for his amazing car and bike collections. After participating in an auction held by Big Boy Toyz last month, MS Dhoni recently added a vintage Land Rover 3 to his impressive garage.

A number of vintage models were available for sale at an online auction in the showroom of Big Boy Toyz in Gurugram. Mahendra Singh Dhoni expressed an interest in the Land Rover 3, eventually winning the bid for it. Over 50% of the stock was sold through the online auction, according to BBT.

As part of his personal collection, Dhoni owns some of the most amazing cars and bikes. While there are some seriously capable machines four wheelers like the Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, there is also an impressive list of bikes like Yamaha RD350, Confederate Hellcat X32, BSA Goldstar, Harley-Davidson Fatboy, Kawasaki Ninja ZX14R and Kawasaki Ninja H2.

Considering its rich heritage of the Land Rover 3, it is expected to have a special place in history. Land Rover 3 was built in the 1970s and up until the mid 1980s with a 2.25-litre engine and manual transmission.

