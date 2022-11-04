MS Dhoni autographs fan's Ducati XDiavel sports cruiser motorcycle worth over Rs 23 lakh: WATCH video

Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a well-known motorhead. He is famous for his collection of exotic and vintage motor vehicles. And some of his fans seem to have similar interests. Combining these, both motorcycle enthusiasts and MS Dhoni's fans recently got the cricketer's autograph on his Ducati XDiavel S sports cruiser motorcycle. Dhoni fan and the owner of the Ducati, Sumeet Kumar Bajaj, posted the video of MSD signing his bike on Instagram. It is to be noted that the bike in question is worth around Rs 23 lakh in India and is one of the premium bikes of the automaker.

The video posted on Instagram has more than 231 thousand views and continues to get more. In the video, MS Dhoni can be seen wearing his helmet while signing the Ducati XDiavel with Thrilling Black color with matt black and red trims. The bike also has a mineral gray frame and glossy black wheels.

Taking a closer look, MSD also seems to have gotten to the location on one of his vintage bikes. In the background, we can see Dhoni's Yamaha RD 350 LC in yellow with the number seven livery right in the middle of the fuel tank.

Watch video of MS Dhoni signing fans bike

MS Dhoni Bikes

Besides the Yamaha in the video, MS Dhoni owns multiple exotic bikes like Kawasaki Ninja H2, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, Confederate X132 Hellcat, Harley Davidson Fatboy, Yamaha Rajdoot, Suzuki Shogun, Yamaha Goldstar, Norton Jubilee 250, and others. However, the collection is not limited to two wheels. He also has a similarly impressive collection of cars like Hummer H2, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Pontiac firebird trans AM, and many others.

Ducati XDiavel: Engine

Getting back to the topic on hand, the Ducati XDiavel here is powered by a 1,262 cc engine, a V2 engine with 4 valves per cylinder, and liquid cooling. The engine clicks out 160 hp of power and 127 Nm of peak torque, revving at 5,000 rpm. In short, the bike is quite a powerful one being and carries Italian charisma.