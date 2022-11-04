Delhi Air Pollution: Top 5 vehicles with Air Purifier under Rs 15 lakh in India to stay safe while travelling

The degrading Air Quality Index of Delhi-NCR has become a hot topic these days, like it happens every year around the same time. Thousands of people, including, kids are reporting health problems due to such high level of pollution, especially in the Delhi region. While the government has implemented GRAP 4 (Graded Response Action Plan) to curb the air pollution, chances are, the air quality will remain above 400 for the next few days. For those who can work from home, it is advised to stay indoors. But for those who travel everyday to work, this pollution can cause massive problems. Hence, we have curated a list of Top 5 vehicles that you can buy in India with factory fitted Air Purifiers under Rs 15 lakh. While there are many aftermarket purifiers, they are not as effective as the factory factory equipment. Here's the list:

1. Kia Carens

The Kia Carens is a mis-size MPV launched in India recently and has made a mark for itself in no time. The new-age MPV comes with many industry-leading features and is selling like hot cakes in the domestic market. Among multiple other features is a dedicated air purifier in the MPV, which is digitally controlled through a screen installed at the back of the front seat, making it a unique offering. The pricing of Kia Carens starts at Rs 10 lakh in India.

2. Hyundai Creta

The new-gen Hyundai Creta, which was launched in India in 2020 gets an in-built air purifier, with a big display located on the armrest. This screen shows the real-time level of dust particles and pollutants inside the car. The air purifier can be adjusted as per the need to increase the air flow and reduce pollutants quickly. You can also control the air purifier through the BlueLink app. The Hyundai Creta starts at Rs 10.44 lakh in India.

3. Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos is the highest selling SUV from South Korean automaker and also their first product in India, competing against the Hyundai Creta in the mid-size SUV segment. The Kia Seltos was the first car in the segment to provide in-built air purifier and is available with a 2.16-inch LED display on the armrest, which shows both AQI figures outside. You can control the air purifier via UVO connectivity system. Kia calls the system as the Smart Pure Air Purifier with HEPA filter can filter out 95 percent of pollutants inside the car in less than haft an hour.

4. Kia Sonet

Another Kia car on our list is the Kia Sonet, which is the third model to be launched by the automaker in India, and also the smallest of them all. The compact SUV gets a long list of equipment including an advanced air purifier system in the highest variants. The Kia Sonet comes with a N29 air filter, all of which are not available on the Kia Seltos. It also comes with a perfume dispenser and starts at Rs 7.5 lakh in India.

5. Hyundai i20

Last on our list is also the cheapest and smalled product to be offered with an air purifier. The Hyundai i20, although doesn't get a in built air purifier, it gets a multi function electric purifier attached inside the car, making the Hyundai i20 the first hatchback in India to come with an in-cabin air purifier. The removable unit gets an air quality indicator which reads the AQI inside the cabin. The pricing of the Hyundai i20 starts at Rs 7 lakh.