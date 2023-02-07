MS Dhoni Takes a Ride on Humble TVS Apache RR310 bike: Watch Video

Mahendra Singh Dhoni apart from being a well-known cricketer is also quite famous for being a motorhead. The former Indian cricketer's love for vehicles manifests in the form of his collection of motorcycles and cars. Not to mention, his collection of motorcycles is brimming with exotic superbikes and vintage bikes. Furthermore, he is often seen riding on those two-wheelers. However, this time MS Dhoni was seen riding a humble TVS Apache RR310 in his hometown Ranch, Jharkhand. It is the first time he was seen riding this motorcycle.

In the video shared on Instagram, Dhoni was seen rolling out the bike while he was surrounded by people. At the time, MS Dhoni is seen in his riding gear. Later on, the video shows the former Indian cricket team captain riding away on his motorcycle. The cricketer probably chose to ride the motorcycle as it is a track-focussed motorcycle and one of the company's flagship products in the country.

TVS Apache RR310

Getting into the details, the bike has been designed with the collaboration of BMW and TVS. The bike gets a sharp look with an aggressive design. It shares its basic structure with the BMW Motorrads G310R and GS310.

The TVS Apache RR310 that MS Dhoni is seen riding is propelled by a 313cc, one-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is positioned on the chassis in a reverse-inclined position. The power produced by the engine is transferred to the wheel using a 6-speed transmission for the bike. All of this put together makes the bike capable of going from 0-100 kmph in 7.17 seconds. Which is quite good for a motorcycle priced at Rs 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

MS Dhoni Bike Collection

As for MS Dhoni's motorcycle collection. He owns bikes like Confederate X132 Hellcat, Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate X132 Hellcat and Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, and Harley Davidson Fat Boy. Along with this he also has a collection of old bikes like Suzuki Shogun, Yamaha RD 350, and Yamaha RX100 and bikes from brands like Norton and Jawa.