Top 5 Upcoming SUV Launches in India: Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Mahindra Thar 5-door, and more

SUVs are growing to become the most-liked car body type in India. The story is better narrated by the SUVs' sales numbers, with these cars earning their place in the list of best-selling cars leaving sedans behind and slowly catching up with hatchbacks. To reap the benefits of this epoch, manufacturers are setting up to launch the best of their models in the Indian market. Automakers like Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, and others have SUVs lined up to launch in India like the Mahindra Thar 5-door, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, and others. Here we have compiled a list of the top 5 upcoming SUV launches in India:

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

With the Auto Expo 2023, the Indian automaker lifted the covers off of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door in India for the first time. Since the unveiling, the company has been teasing the off-roader SUV which is soon to be launched in India. The new car with the boxy design will get a Suzuki AllGrip Pro system to help it go off the road, Furthermore, it will be powered by the company's K-Series 1.5 litre engine.

Mahindra Thar 5-door

Mahindra Thar is one of the best-selling off-roader SUVs in India. The car has been around for quite a while now and has gone through multiple iterations. The latest of these versions is speculated to launch soon in India as the Mahindra Thar 5-door. The off-roader SUV once launched will rival the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny. Furthermore, this SUV is comparatively bigger than the outgoing version of the car. It is expected to be noted that the car is expected to be powered by the same engine as the outgoing model with increased power output.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Expanding its model lineup the Indian automaker unveiled the Maruti Suzuki Fronx in India. The Baleno-based Crossover SUV coupe features the company's modern design language and is soon to be launched in India. The SUV will be sold in India with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The new model is speculated to be launched soon for consumers in India. Upon launch, the car will go head-to-head with models like Nissan Kiger and others.

Kia Seltos Facelift

The South Korean automaker is set to evolve the Kia Seltos SUV with a facelift in 2023. The new version of the SUV is expected to be launched in the mid of this year with multiple changes around the body, features, and interiors of the car. However, the car will retain its 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine. Though, chances are that the turbo petrol engine will be excluded from the car.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG will be the nation's first CNG-powered car with an automatic transmission whenever it is released. The 1.5-liter K15C DualJet engine, which also powers the Ertiga and XL6, will be used to power it. It produces 100 horsepower and 136 torque in the MPVs, and 88 horsepower and 121.5 torque when it runs on CNG. In the Brezza, anticipate similar results. The Brezza will also come with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission, in contrast to the Ertiga and XL6 CNG's 5-speed manual transmission alone.