Hero Motocorp Modifies Harley Davidson Into A Trike For Specially-Abled Employee: Watch

Hero Motocorp has tied up with the American motorcycle manufacturer to bring back the company to India. Furthermore, Hero is also handling the operations of the American two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Handling its daily operations, the company came across a special case of modification of a Harley Davidson Road King motorcycle. The bulky motorcycle was to be modified into a trike for a specially-abled rider. Taking care of the situation the company converted the motorcycle into an operational trike.

The story of the Harley Davidson trike begins with a video on YouTube posted by the company titled "Freedom on Wheels." The video came into existence after the company conducted a competition in which one of their specially abled employees Chitra Zutshi participated. However, because of her physical limitations, she was only able to enjoy it from the pillion. Taking cognizance of the situation, Hero helped Zutshi manifest her dream of riding on her own.

Following the dream, the Harley Davidson Road King cruiser was transformed into a trike by Hero and Rajputana Customs. The feat was achieved by adding supporting wheels on both sides. To make additional room to work on, they removed the side coverings and boxes. For a better ride, Rajputana Customs created a pair of supporting wheels with their own suspension. These wheels even received a metal fender in the motorcycle's colour.

However, the company kept the new motorcycle a secret from Chitra, she was introduced to the trike once the work on it was complete. Chitra was invited to the test track at Hero's Center of Innovation and Technology Center in Jaipur when the custom-made Harley was ready. This is where the CEO of Hero MotoCorp, Mr. Pawan Munjal, met her to reveal her surprise.

To make riding easier for Chitra the bike so gets a suicide shifter to help her change gears. Apart from that the motorcycle remains unchanged. The 1,745 cc twin-cylinder engine in this Harley Davidson Road King produces 84 PS and 147 Nm of maximum torque. One of them costs Rs 28.49 lakh, ex-showroom, in India.