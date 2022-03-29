Jeep Meridian 7-seater Compass-based SUV unveiled for India, check pics

Jeep has unveiled the much-anticipated Meridian for the Indian market. The SUV is expected to be launched soon. The new Jeep Meridian is basically the Compass elongated with an extra row of seats and is based on the same platform as the Compass. It will be offered with optional all-wheel driving system.

The Jeep Meridian will be constructed at a joint venture production facility in Ranjangaon, with the Meridian slated to have a high level of localization of over 80%, ensuring competitive pricing.

It is expected to be equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera, and so on.

The front end of the Meridian has design similarities with the Jeep Compass. The new SUV has been configured to be a 7-seater with a longer wheelbase compared to the Compass.

In addition, it is speculated to have six airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, traction control, and adaptive cruise control, the Meridian also comes with ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) safety features for automatic emergency braking, lane keeps assist, and blind-spot detection.

Powering the Jeep Meridian is the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder MultiJet turbo diesel engine with a 9-speed automatic transmission. Meridian will probably be available in both automatic and manual transmission.

The Meridian's production will begin in May, and the launch is slated to follow afterwards. Along with it, the new Jeep Grand Cherokee will also be produced in India.

Jeep Meridian will go up against premium full-size SUVs such as Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and Isuzu MU-X in the Indian market.

