Mumbai Police fines Maserati GranTurismo owner for hitting stray dog

Indian roads offer a lot to users in terms of hazards, and stray animals are one of them. Even on major Indian highways, stray animals and cattle are one of the primary reasons behind a lot of accidents. However, it is not always the fault of the animals. At times, even drivers and riders are seen attempting to hurt animals. A similar incident was recently reported in Mumbai when a Maserati GranTurismo driver almost ran over a street dog. However, it is still unclear if it was an intentional move to hurt the dog.

The incident took place when a Maserati GranTurismo owner was taking a U-turn, and a dog started chasing the vehicle. The animal came in front of the car and eventually got run over by it. However, the dog got off post-accident and started running again, showing no major sign of any injury.

Updates of Hit and Run

CR no 652/22

IPC 429,279 etc with Motor vehicle act and cruelty to animals act section 11 (1)

Against the driver of vehicle no JH 09 AB 0123

FIR registered some time ago… thank you @AUThackeray ji @MumbaiPolice for setting an example for such inhuman acts pic.twitter.com/bnGSyKJiKy — Rrahul Narain Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) May 29, 2022

Since the incident was caught on the video, an FIR has been registered against the Maserati owner under 429 and 279 sections of the IPC. Apart from these, other sections of animal cruelty and MVA were also imposed on the driver. With this incident, it is pretty evident that police can issue challans and register FIR against violations that have been proved on a video.

Talking about the Maserati GranTurismo, it is a 70-year old nameplate. In its current rendition, the Maserati GranTurismo is sold with a 4.7L naturally-aspirated V8 motor that is good at propelling a peak power output of 460 PS and 520 Nm of max torque. The motor helps the GranTurismo accelerate to 100 kmph from a standstill in a shade over 4 seconds, and it also has a top whack of 299 kmph (electronically limited).