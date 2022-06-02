हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police fines Maserati GranTurismo owner for hitting stray dog

Mumbai Police has issued challans and registered FIR against a Maserati GranTurismo owner for running over a dog and using a mobile phone while driving the car.

Mumbai Police fines Maserati GranTurismo owner for hitting stray dog
Image for representation

Indian roads offer a lot to users in terms of hazards, and stray animals are one of them. Even on major Indian highways, stray animals and cattle are one of the primary reasons behind a lot of accidents. However, it is not always the fault of the animals. At times, even drivers and riders are seen attempting to hurt animals. A similar incident was recently reported in Mumbai when a Maserati GranTurismo driver almost ran over a street dog. However, it is still unclear if it was an intentional move to hurt the dog.

The incident took place when a Maserati GranTurismo owner was taking a U-turn, and a dog started chasing the vehicle. The animal came in front of the car and eventually got run over by it. However, the dog got off post-accident and started running again, showing no major sign of any injury.

Since the incident was caught on the video, an FIR has been registered against the Maserati owner under 429 and 279 sections of the IPC. Apart from these, other sections of animal cruelty and MVA were also imposed on the driver. With this incident, it is pretty evident that police can issue challans and register FIR against violations that have been proved on a video.

Also read - Top 5 electric cars with highest range to buy in India: Kia EV6, BMW i4 and more

Talking about the Maserati GranTurismo, it is a 70-year old nameplate. In its current rendition, the Maserati GranTurismo is sold with a 4.7L naturally-aspirated V8 motor that is good at propelling a peak power output of 460 PS and 520 Nm of max torque. The motor helps the GranTurismo accelerate to 100 kmph from a standstill in a shade over 4 seconds, and it also has a top whack of 299 kmph (electronically limited).

