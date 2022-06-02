The Indian market has seen a growth in the sales number of electric vehicles, showing the consumer's interest in these vehicles. Owing to the interest, manufacturers are entering the market with blazing guns. Tough competition between the manufacturers means more refined products for the consumers. Regarding refined products, manufacturers are moving toward producing cars offering long-range for the consumers. Considering the same, we have compiled a list of electric cars offering the longest range in the Indian market. These are the electric cars that will help you in ditching your range anxiety.

The BMW i4 is based on 4-Series Gran Coupe. The BMW 14's most enticing feature is that it is India's longest-range electric vehicle, underpinned by the CLAR architecture. As an introductory offer, the BMW i4 will come with a complimentary BMW Wallbox charger with installation. Using a 205 kW DC Charger, the BMW i4 can be charged from 10%-80% in 31 min, while the 50 kW DC Charger can add up to 80% battery in 83 min. The 11 kW AC Charger will top up the battery in 8.25 hrs.

One of the largest manufacturers in India has launched its first EV for the market. In India, the EV6 is available in special GT Line trims and has cutting-edge innovations such as the multi-charging system, the world's first charging system that works with both 400V and 800V chargers without the use of a separate controller. Using a 350KWh charger, the 800 V charger can charge the vehicle from 10% to 80% in as little as 18 minutes. The 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack in the India version of the EV6 generates 229 PS electric power in 2WD and a thrilling 325 PS in AWD. According to the WLTP combined cycle, the car can drive up to 528 kilometres on a single full charge. The Kia EV6 accelerates from zero to 100 kilometres per hour in 5.2 seconds.

The Audi e-tron GT is one of the electric cars from the German carmaker that offers one of the most extensive ranges of all the EVs belonging to the e-tron family. The rear motor of the car is driven by a 2-speed gearbox with a short-ratio first gear for acceleration and a long-ratio second gear for increased efficiency and high-speed performance. The battery is a 93kWh pack that Audi claims will give the basic e-tron GT a range of up to 500km. The automobile is capable of AC charging up to 22kW, which will charge the battery from 5 to 80 per cent in 9 hours 30 minutes, and DC fast charging up to 270kW, which would charge the battery from 5 to 80 per cent in just 22 minutes and 30 seconds.

Jaguar I-Pace: Range 470 km

Jaguar I-Pace is the first electric vehicle from Tata-owned Jaguar-Land Rover in India. The car was launched in the Indian market in the first quarter of last year in three trims S, SE and HSE. The I-Pace has two electric motors that create a total of 400 horsepower and 696Nm of torque. Jaguar claims the 2.2-tonne electric SUV can sprint from zero to 100 kilometres per hour in 4.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 200 kilometres per hour. The all-electric Jaguar I-Pace is equipped with a 90kWh battery. On a single charge, it can provide a WLTP-rated range of 470 kilometres. The I-Pace's battery takes 12.9 hours to charge to full using an 11kW home charger, though a 50kW charger is estimated to give up to 270km of range every hour.

BMW iX: Range- 425 km

The BMW iX was launched in India back in Dec 2021. The xDrive 40 is equipped with two electric motors, one on each axle, to provide an all-wheel drive. Depending on the driving conditions, the AWD controller transfers torque between the front and rear axles. A 76.6kWh battery pack is included in the BMW iX xDrive 40. The WLTP cycle claims a driving range of up to 425 kilometres for the xDrive 40. As an introductory offer, BMW includes a 2.3kW single-phase charger for household connections and an 11kW AC wall box charger. The battery can be charged from 0 to 100% in 36 hours using the 2.3kW charger or in just seven hours using the latter.