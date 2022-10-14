Mumbai Police makes BIG announcement! Mandatory for passengers to wear seatbelt from November

Mumbai Police issued a statement on Friday reinforcing road safety by making it mandatory for drivers and passengers to wear seatbelts when in a four-wheeler from November. Based on the statement, if found without a seatbelt while driving, the driver shall be punished as per law. It is to be noted that the police department has been working towards increasing road safety, and the latest notification adds to the efforts. Announcing the update, Mumbai Police quoted the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, section 194(b)(1), which makes the driver liable for punishment if found not wearing a seatbelt.

The statement from Mumbai Police read, "As per the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, under section 194(b) (1) Whoever drives a motor vehicle without wearing a safety belt or carries passengers not wearing seat belts shall be punishable." In addition, Mumbai Police warned drivers to install seatbelts in their vehicles that do not have the feature already. Such vehicle owners have been given time until 1 November 2022.

The statement said, "Accordingly, to install seat belt facility in Motor vehicles which do not have seat belt facility for all Commuters, The period is being given till date 01/11/2022." The statement further said, "Therefore, All motor vehicle drivers and all commuters in vehicles, whoever travels on the roads of Mumbai City are hereby informed that, it will be mandatory for drivers and all passengers to wear seat belts while traveling from 01/11/2022. Otherwise, action will be taken under Section 194(B)(1) of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019."

Whoever drives a motor vehicle without wearing a safety belt or carries passengers not wearing seat belts shall be punishable: Mumbai police pic.twitter.com/bqcuJIk6go October 14, 2022

Last Month, Union Road Transport and Highway Minister made it mandatory for cars to have seatbelts. The Union Minister said, "It will now be mandatory for all the people sitting in the car to wear a seat belt."

Nitin Gadkari's announcement came in the aftermath of former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry's fatal road accident. Following Cyrus Mistry's death, experts and critics highlighted flaws in the transportation and traffic control systems, including laws governing car seatbelts.