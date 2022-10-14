Volkswagen Taigun & Skoda Kushaq awarded 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash test: Full results here

The Indian market is addressing safe SUVs with respect, and therefore, carmakers are making bold moves to test their cars at Global NCAP’s crash test facility. The most recent visitors there were Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun. Launched under the company India 2.0 plot, these SUVs have managed to bag a 5-star Global NCAP crash test rating, making them the first models from the brand to bag full 5-star rating for both adult and child occupant safety rating. These SUVs are on sale with different design language and badges, but underneath, they are identical to each other with MQB-A0-IN architecture.

Commenting on this achievement, Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India said, “The Volkswagen Group has always focused on providing the highest level of safety across its model range. Safety has always been central to our R&D process. The Made-in-India, Made-for-India MQB-A0-IN platform is no exception. It has been internally tested for various impacts and is developed with a key focus on safety.”

He added, “This is an important milestone and a gratifying accomplishment for us, as both our INDIA 2.0 SUV models have achieved the pinnacle of global safety standards. Since the launch of the ŠKODA KUSHAQ and the Volkswagen TAIGUN, both cars have established a strong market presence and contributed significantly to the success of the brand and the Group in India. I am confident that this recognition will help continue our brands’ growth momentum.”

Global NCAP’s updated crash test protocols assess frontal and side impact protection for all tested models, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), pedestrian protection and side impact pole protection assessments are also required for vehicles scoring the highest star ratings. Assessed in their most basic safety specification, with ESC fitted as standard, the models demonstrated a stable structure in the frontal impact, adequate to good protection for adult occupants and marginal to good protection in the side impact scenarios. Child occupants received full protection during the front and side impacts.

The Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun come equipped with a range of active and passive safety features. These include three-point seat belts with adjustable headrest for all passengers, Seat-belt Reminder for the front seats, up to six airbags, Roll-over Protection, ISOFIX for child protection, Hill Hold Control, Electronic Stability Control with ABS and Electronic Brake-force Distribution as standard, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Electronic Differential Lock System, Multi Collision Braking, Brake Disc Wiping and Rear Parking Sensor with a camera, and not to forget impact absorbing body components and Side Impact Protection Beam in the doors.