Nissan unveils future plan for India: Showcases X-Trail, Qashqai, Juke SUVs

Nissan unveiled its future plans for India today as the automaker showcased the upcoming Nissan SUVs in india, naemly: X-Trail, Qashqai, and Juke. The automaker further confirmed that testing has started on the X-Trail and Qashqai, while at the same time Nissan unveiled the upcoming Juke. Nissan aims to assess the SUVs suitability for the Indian car maket, hence the tests will assess each vehicle's ability to meet the needs of buyers. The three SUVs are being put through their paces by Nissan at their manufacturing plant in Chennai. Focusing specifically on their adaptability to Indian roads and differing terrains, Nissan stated that once testing is complete, the X-Trail will be introduced for sale first, followed by other models.

“The Indian market has boundless potential, and it is critical that we introduce the best vehicle line-up to align with what modern Indian consumers want and need,” said Frank Torres, President, Nissan India. “Following the success of the Nissan Magnite in India, we plan to strengthen our focus and leverage our expertise on high-quality SUVs that have become synonymous with our reputation.”

Also read: Interpol meeting 2022: Delhi traffic police issues advisory to avoid THESE roads from Oct 18-21

Over the coming weeks, Nissan will be identifying the feasibility of models from its global portfolio for the future potential vehicle line-up in India. The wide-ranging review also includes securing future localised production for the long-term viability of domestic and export manufacturing, as well as exploring the potential for electrification in the longer term.

“The success of Nissan Magnite has shown what’s possible for the Indian market when you combine an excellent product with manufacturing competitiveness, supported by strong government partnerships. We look forward to strengthening Nissan’s presence in India and delivering further innovation and excitement for our Indian customers,” said Torres.

Nissan Magnite launched its RED edition in July, which comes in 1.0-litre MT, 1.0-litre Turbo MT, and 1.0-litre Turbo CVT variants to offer option of full range. It has garnered 4-star NCAP safey rating. The RED Edition retains the R16 diamond-cut alloy wheels, an LED fog lamp, and LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs), completing its updated presence.