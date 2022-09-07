Tata Sons’ former Chairman Cyrus Mistry's death in a road accident was an eye-opener. Reports claim that if Mistry would have been wearing a seatbelt in the rear seat, the unfortunate incident would not have happened. Since then, the government has been making efforts to make mandatory rules to prevent any further mishaps. Hence, to spread the importance of wearing front and rear seat belts in vehicles, the Mumbai Traffic Police will conduct an awareness drive in the city, stated the officials. The officials also stressed that the wearing of the seat belt is compulsory.

"Generally in the city, people don't buckle up the back and rear seat belts. The motor vehicle act says it's compulsory to wear all the seat belts, and there is a penalty of two hundred rupees for offending the rules," Mumbai central Traffic DCP, Raj Tilak Roshan said. He also addressed the recent accidents which served as an eye opener for the public concerning safety on the road.

"The incident of businessman Cyrus Mistry`s accident is an eye opener and rules must be followed. The drivers must ask the passengers to wear their seat belts if not found, we will penalize the taxi drivers," he added. Earlier, the driver of the car in which Cyrus Mistry was travelling lost control due to overspeeding and rammed into the divider, Palghar Police sources reported on Sunday.

Also read: Nitin Gadkari says will strictly 'ENFORCE' use of rear seat belts, offenders to be Fined

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday. Reports of him not wearing the rare seat belt soon made rounds after the accident. According to Palghar Police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider.

"Prima facie, it looks like the car driver lost control. Cyrus Mistry’s mortal remains are at a government hospital in Kasa. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) is being filed by the police, as per procedure," Palghar Police sources told.

(With inputs from ANI)