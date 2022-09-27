Navratri 2022: Delhi Traffic police advises commuters to avoid THESE routes during 10-day festivities

The much-awaited Navratri is back after a two-year halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Today marks the second day of Navratri and Delhi Traffic police have anticipated ‘jam-packed’ traffic on several routes. The Navratras will be celebrated all over Delhi from September 26 to October 5 during which the main temples may attract large gatherings and in parallel, Ram Lila will be organised at several venues that may affect the movement of traffic around those areas. Delhi Traffic Police has hence issued an advisory for the people travelling in the city during the 10-day Navratri festivities, listing areas that are likely to see heavy traffic.

Traffic Alert



In view of #Navratri celebrations in Delhi from September 26 to October 05, 2022, some roads/stretches would be affected.



Commuters are advised carefully plan their travel and follow the guidelines for their convenience.#DPTrafficCheck pic.twitter.com/GwOHxTxI7K — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 26, 2022

The police shared the list of some major temples which may attract a heavy rush of devotees -- the Jhandewalan Mandir may affect traffic at Rani Jhansi Roads (both carriageways), and similarly Durga Mandir Kailash Colony at Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Pahari Wala Mandir or Mahavir Mandir GK-1 would affect traffic at Inder Chandra Sen Marg, Adhakatyani Shakti Peeth Mandir at Chattarpur may affect traffic at Chattarpur Mandir Road, CDR Chowk, Mandi cut, Mandi Road, and Andheriya Mor - all on MG Road, as well as Anuvrat Marg, 100 Foot Road, 60 Foot Road, Main Chattarpur Road, and Y-Point

The rush of people at Kalkaji Mandir would affect traffic at Outer Ring Road from Nehru Place to Modi Mill (both carriageways) and Kali Bari Mandir at Mandir Marg. "People are advised to carefully plan their travel on these above-mentioned roads//stretches with sufficient time at hand," the traffic police said. Similarly, Ramlilas would be organised at 46 main places in the city including Ramlila Ground and Red Fort.

In addition to the above main venues, small Ramlilas may also be organised by residents, RWAs, MWAs, etc. in various colonies, market areas, and open grounds. Some Ramlila committees may also take out processions in their localities, the police said. "Traffic movement may be affected at and around the venues where Ramlila due to the huge gathering of devotees and spectators," the police said.

It also said that there may be restrictions on the movement of general traffic on the Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg (New Darya Ganj Road), Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, and Turkman Gate depending on the crowd situation after 5 pm during the aforementioned period as major Ramlila will be staged at Ramlila Ground and Red Fort and important dignitaries are expected to be present there.

The police advised the commuters going to IGI Airport, New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway, Nizamuddin Railway Station, and ISBT to leave with sufficient time at hand to accommodate possible delays on the route.

"Avail public transport to help decongest roads. Park your vehicles only at designated parking lots," said the police in its advisory. It asked the people to avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance to the normal flow of traffic and follows the instructions of Delhi Traffic Police officials on duty.

"In case any unusual/unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the nearby Police Post, PCR Van, or staff deployed on duty," the advisory read.

(With inputs from IANS)