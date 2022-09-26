Navratri 2022: Mahindra Scorpio-N deliveries begin in India, THESE many units planned in 4 months

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has announced to start the deliveries of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV on the auspicious occasion of the Navratri on September 26. Mahindra plans to deliver a batch of 7,000 units of the SUV in the first 10 days of the delivery commencement from the first day of Navratri 2022. Mahindra earlier opened bookings for first 25,000 units only with inaugural price tag of Rs 11.99 lakh and all the 25,000 bookings were booked in a single day. Mahindra will prioritize deliveries of the Z8L trim and the buyers will receive their New Scorpio-N in the first two months itself starting from September 26.

Talking about the waiting period, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N is booked for the next 2 years, and the waiting period varies depending upon the variant and engine-gearbox options booked.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N Bookings

The delivery timeline will be communicated for the first 25,000 bookings through CRM channels starting tomorrow, while the customers beyond the first 25,000 bookings will be communicated their estimated delivery period in the next 10 days. The Scorpio-N has been built ground-up on an all-new platform, and it registered a record with over 1,00,000 bookings in under 30 minutes of bookings opening on 30th July 2022.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N Specs

The Mahindra Scorpio-N retails with two engine choices - a 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol motor and a 2.2L mHawk turbocharged diesel engine. The SUV can be had with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT, irrespective of the engine you wish to settle down with. Furthermore, it is available with a 4WD layout as an option in select trims.