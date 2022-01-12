New 2022 Honda CB300R launched in India, priced 2.77 lakhs ex-showroom

After unveiling Honda Neo-sports Cafe, the Japanese automakers launched the 2022 CB300R in India. The bike features a new engine falling under Bharat Stage-VI guidelines 286cc DOHC 4-valve liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with PGM-FI technology. It has been designed for fast acceleration, like the earlier Honda models earlier models from Honda. All of this is facilitated with the slipper clutch function for smooth rides.

Elaborating on 2022 CB300R, Mr Atsushi Ogata, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle India, said, “Further reinstating our customers’ trust & Honda’s commitment towards them, the 2022 CB300R is finally here. Since its introduction, it has held high standards of engineering. With distinctive features and dynamic road presence, we are confident customers will be delighted with the new CB300R.”

A sophisticated engineering and premium aesthetics, the Golden Upside Down Forks offer utmost precision while further accentuating the universal value of sports bikes for city roads. The 4-pot radial-mounted callipers with 296 mm hub-less floating disc for front brakes & 220 mm rear disc brake are modulated by dual-channel ABS, which works on Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) for uniform front to rear ABS braking, optimum body weight distribution and minimal rear lift due to sudden braking.

The instrument cluster is complete with a minimalist design with additional features like Gear Position and Side Stand Indicator with Engine Inhibitor. Positioned perfectly, a fully digitalised liquid crystal meter allows for a glance down at the information – night or day.

On this occasion, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle India, said, “Wait is finally over for the CB300R in its new 2022 avatar. A fun ride on city streets and lightest in its class, the new CB300R comes with Assist & Slipper clutch, which reduces fatigue and Golden Upside Down Forks, which offers to ride precision and enhanced sporty appeal. Overwhelmed by customers’ response received on its unveiling at India Bike Week in December’21, we are thrilled to announce the bookings open today onwards.”

Priced at INR 2.77 Lacs (ex-showroom, New Delhi), the new CB300R will be offered in two colours - Matte Steel Black & Pearl Spartan Red. The CB300R will be competing against the likes of KTM 250 Duke, KTM 390 Duke and TVS Apache RR 310.

