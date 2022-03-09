Lexus NX 350h launched in India, priced at Rs 64.90 lakh

Lexus has launched the much-awaited all-new 2022 Lexus NX 350h, with a starting price of Rs 64.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The new car comes with new design features and updated technology. The new SUV gets three variants namely Exquisite, Luxury, and F-Sport with the most expensive one being the F-Sport variant with a price tag of 71.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

With a lower centre of gravity, the all-new NX 350h embodies an updated design. The most notable update is the introduction of Lexus Interface, the integrated multimedia and digital support on the 14-inch touchscreen display. It also offers features like wireless charging and smartphone connection to the user’s unique profile. This is paired with the introduction of standard Lexus Safety System+ 3.0. The newly developed E-Latch electronic locking system is inspired by the movements of opening and closing Japanese traditional sliding doors.

The Lexus NX was first launched in India in 2018. Now the new NX carries forward the legacy, owing to its refined spindle grille, to the new full-width blade taillamps and LEXUS rear badging. At the front, the updated grille pattern and frame create a more integrated feel to the body of the vehicle. Made up of tall U-shaped blocks, the spindle grille is designed for a three-dimensional effect. Framed on top by the L-shaped daytime running lights (DRL), the three-eye LED projector headlamps to create balance.

In the rear, the Lexus logo has been redesigned. The use of the L emblem has been replaced by a new, unified LEXUS logo located at the centre of the vehicle. The rear light bar lamps are constantly illuminated at night to function as taillight. The new models get a variety of fresh NX colours, including Madder Red & Sonic Chrome. For colours exclusive to F SPORT models, the palette includes White Nova & Heat Blue.

The new NX 350h cockpit is designed with components like the heads-up display. In addition, by consolidating driving-related functions around the touch-sensitive steering wheel, the cockpit aims to provide intuitive, effortless driving control.

The globally renowned Lexus Safety System (LSS), is finally here in India with the new NX 350h. LSS+ 3.0. The system enhances safety by increasing the coverage area to include response to head-on collisions and oncoming vehicles. In India, it comes with a range of advanced technology features including Pre-collision System (PCS) for vehicle detection with alarm, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control -All Speed, Lane Departure Alert & Lane Tracing Assist, Auto High Beam & Adaptive High beam System in Headlamps. Additionally, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) & Rear Camera Detection (RCD) is also available greatly enhancing overall safety.

The 4th generation large-capacity hybrid system combines a highly efficient 2.5-litre inline 4-cylinder engine. It effectively combines the engine, lithium-ion battery, and hybrid system control.

