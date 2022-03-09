Hyundai i20 N Line now available in new colour options, details here

Hyundai brought N Line to India for the first time back in 2021 with the launch of the i20 N Line. As part of Hyundai's efforts to introduce some freshness to the i20 line-up for 2022, the i20 N Line has undergone some changes to its colour palette.

Hyundai i20 N now comes in four single-tone colours: Thunder Blue, Titan Grey, Polar White, and Starry Night, which is the newest colour. However, the Fiery Red is no longer available as a single-tone colour. As for the dual-tone colour schemes, Thunder Blue, Polar White and Fiery Red are available with a Phantom Black roof.

The Hyundai i20 N Line comes with 16 inch diamond cut alloy wheels with a ‘N’ logo, red brake callipers, a skid plate and side sill accents with silver/red highlights.

From the inside, the car is equipped with a three-spoke steering wheel, 10.25 inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with premium 7 speaker Bose sound systems.

Hyundai i20 N Line is a sportier version of the regular i20 and is powered by a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that produces 120 PS of power and 172 Nm of torque and is mated to either a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. Also, all four wheels are equipped with disk brakes.

Both the driver and passenger are protected by frontal airbags along with side curtain airbags, ABS and EBD. Price for Hyundai i20 N Line starts at Rs 9.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

