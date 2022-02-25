New 2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR brochure leaked, check specs

Maruti Suzuki India has already launched a bunch of new models in 2022, including the facelift, Baleno. Along with these launches, there are still many new cars awaiting launch. One of those cars is the new 2022 WagonR facelift.

Among many spy shots, the brochure of the new hatchback has been leaked before the launch, revealing the car's features. As per the leaked brochure, the new model receives new features in terms of safety and comfort.

The redesigned WagonR features a floating roof design and new alloy wheels, as well as dual-tone colour schemes of Gallant Red with black roof and ORVMs and Magma Grey with black roof and ORVMs.

Also read: Delhi at 11th spot for worst traffic in the world, monsoon aggravates jams: Study

It has the same proportions as its modern equivalent. A more roomy cabin and boot, as well as dual-tone Grey Melange fabric, would be among the interior amenities. A 17.78 cm SmartPlay Studio system with smartphone navigation will be included in the WagonR facelift. It comes with a superior sound system with four speakers, steering-wheel controls, and automatic gear shift technology.

We have already seen with the Baleno that Maruti Suzuki is now trying to make their car safer. Similarly, the WagonR's brochure shows a list of more than twelve features which include dual airbags, force limiter, hill hold assist, seat belt reminder with buzzer and seat belt pre-tensioners, rear parking sensors, speed-sensitive auto door locking and speed alert system, among other things.

The new powertrain will have a K10C 1.0-litre engine equipped with idle start/stop technology. It is expected to be the same as the new Baleno producing 90 bhp and 113 Nm. It might also get a CNG variant down the line.

It is expected to be priced a bit more than the ongoing model, with a price tag starting at Rs 5.18 lakh (ex-showroom.) With this price range, it will continue to compete against Tata Tiago and Hyundai Santro. WagonR is expected to be in the market around March 2022.

Live TV

#mute