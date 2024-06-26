New BMW M5 Revealed; Check What This Hybrid Vehicle Will Offer

BMW has introduced the latest generation of its iconic M5, featuring a plug-in hybrid powertrain. This new model stands as the most powerful M5 ever produced. Read here to know what this hybrid luxury vehicle has to offer.

Powertrain and Performance

The new BMW M5 continues to feature the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. It is now enhanced with an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed automatic transmission. The V8 engine alone delivers 585hp, while the electric motor adds an additional 199hp, providing a total system output of 727hp and a torque of 1001Nm. Power is distributed to all four wheels via BMW’s rear-biased xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

Despite the added weight from the motor and battery, the new M5 can accelerate from 0-100kph in 3.5 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 250kph, which can be extended to 305kph with the optional M Driver’s Package. The 18.6kWh battery pack provides an electric-only range of 67-69km (WLTP cycle), allowing speeds up to 140kph in electric mode and supports AC charging up to 7.4kW.

Features

The new BMW M5 is equipped with a host of advanced features, including BMW’s latest Curved Display and a flat-bottomed M leather steering wheel with illuminated M buttons. Other notable features include M multifunction seats with electric adjustment, a head-up display, four-zone automatic climate control, and a Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System. Additional conveniences include a wireless charging tray and M light alloy wheels (20-inch front, 21-inch rear) with high-performance tires.

Launch Details and Pricing

In the UK, the new-generation M5 is priced starting at £110,500 (approximately Rs 1.17 crore), with deliveries set to commence later this year. While the India launch has not been officially confirmed, it is anticipated to occur next year.