New Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 revealed as 216 hp racing motorcycle

Ducati has unveiled the 2022 Panigale V4 SP2, a high-end racing bike. The new motorcycle in Ducati's last model of the Ducati World Premiere video series. The Italian sports bike manufacturer claims that the new bike is a top-of-the-range trim in the Panigale V4 family.

The Panigale V4 SP2 puts on display the features of a track-oriented bike with its engine taking inspiration from the MotoGP bike and lighter body consisting of carbon wheels and special braking hardware to give a firm control over it.

The Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 draws its power from a 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine taking inspiration from its MotoGP counterpart. The engine of the racing bike revs up to 13,000 rpm to produce 216 hp.

Also read: Meet Radhamani amma, a 71-year-old woman who can drive trucks and buses

For improved performance, the body of the Panigale V4 SP2 has been made lighter with 5-split-spoke carbon wheels, which are 1.4 kg lighter than the Panigale V4 S' forged aluminium.

As for the hardware, the bike is equipped with exclusive Brembo Stylema R front brake callipers, which are powered by a Brembo MCS (Multiple click system) radial pump. This facilitates the rider to adjust the wheelbase in three different settings to customize the brake feel.

The performance-oriented design extends to the exhaust with the new full titanium Ducati Performance racing exhaust. It is to be noted that the exhaust is developed with the joint efforts of Akrapovic. The new exhaust guarantees to enhance the power by 12.5hp, taking it to 228hp with max torque of 131 Nm.

The Panigale V4 SP2 is equipped with an electric package giving it four riding modes, namely Race A, Race B, Sport and Street. It also gets gear-by-gear torque curves and four different power modes, i.e., full, high, medium, low.

As for the instrument cluster, it gets a digital display with track Evo display mode showing all the electronic parameters of the bike.

Live TV

#mute