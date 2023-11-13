New-Gen Renault Duster Leaked Ahead Of Nov 29 Unveiling: Know All About It - Design, Specs, Price

Renault Duster is the halo product that helped the French brand set its foot firmly in our market. The Duster impressed Indian buyers with its robust build quality, rugged design, spacious interiors, supple ride, and of course, reliable powertrains. The SUV, however, saw the end of the daylight due to lack of updates, while the competition was fast-brewing with modern-age products. Now, the SUV is ready to be unveiled in its second-gen avatar on November 29. Thanks to Motor1, the patent images have leaked, and they do give away a lot about its design.

2024 Renault Duster Design

The new-gen avatar of the Renault Duster certainly has a bold design to boast. The SUV borrows design cues from the Dacia Bigster Concept. A lot more straight lines than ever before - ready to witness them on the new-gen Duster. Also, the new-gen model will have a more imposing road presence in comparison to the first-gen model.

2024 Renault Duster Cabin

On the inside, a fresh layout for the dashboard is expected. The French brand could make it more attractive this time, while not putting the Duster’s spaciousness at stake. Features like a large touchscreen, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, cruise control, sunroof, premium sound system and more could join the list.

Also Read - 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Revealed In Japan, India Launch Next Year: Design, Features, Specs, Colours, Variants

2024 Renault Duster Specs

Following the footsteps of other brands, Renault could keep the oil burner at a distance. Hence, the new-gen Renault Duster will be powered by the familiar 1.3L turbo-petrol unit which produces a peak power output of 150 PS and 250 Nm of max torque. It will be paired with either a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT. A CVT could be a part of the package if Renault plans to keep things sane with the drivetrain. The option of AWD will be available, but its arrival to our land remains a question. A strong-hybrid setup could also be a part of the list.

2024 Renault Duster Price

The mid-size SUV will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and more. Therefore, it is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakhs and going up to Rs 17 lakhs, ex-showroom.