trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2687505
NewsAuto
RENAULT DUSTER

New-Gen Renault Duster Leaked Ahead Of Nov 29 Unveiling: Know All About It - Design, Specs, Price

The second-generation Renault Duster will break cover on Nov 29, but the SUV’s design has already leaked in new patent images.

Written By Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 10:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

New-Gen Renault Duster Leaked Ahead Of Nov 29 Unveiling: Know All About It - Design, Specs, Price

Renault Duster is the halo product that helped the French brand set its foot firmly in our market. The Duster impressed Indian buyers with its robust build quality, rugged design, spacious interiors, supple ride, and of course, reliable powertrains. The SUV, however, saw the end of the daylight due to lack of updates, while the competition was fast-brewing with modern-age products. Now, the SUV is ready to be unveiled in its second-gen avatar on November 29. Thanks to Motor1, the patent images have leaked, and they do give away a lot about its design.

2024 Renault Duster Design

The new-gen avatar of the Renault Duster certainly has a bold design to boast. The SUV borrows design cues from the Dacia Bigster Concept. A lot more straight lines than ever before - ready to witness them on the new-gen Duster. Also, the new-gen model will have a more imposing road presence in comparison to the first-gen model.

2024 Renault Duster Cabin

On the inside, a fresh layout for the dashboard is expected. The French brand could make it more attractive this time, while not putting the Duster’s spaciousness at stake. Features like a large touchscreen, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, cruise control, sunroof, premium sound system and more could join the list.

Also Read - 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Revealed In Japan, India Launch Next Year: Design, Features, Specs, Colours, Variants

2024 Renault Duster Specs

Following the footsteps of other brands, Renault could keep the oil burner at a distance. Hence, the new-gen Renault Duster will be powered by the familiar 1.3L turbo-petrol unit which produces a peak power output of 150 PS and 250 Nm of max torque. It will be paired with either a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT. A CVT could be a part of the package if Renault plans to keep things sane with the drivetrain. The option of AWD will be available, but its arrival to our land remains a question. A strong-hybrid setup could also be a part of the list.

2024 Renault Duster Price

The mid-size SUV will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and more. Therefore, it is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakhs and going up to Rs 17 lakhs, ex-showroom. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Elvish take name of Fazilpuria?
DNA Video
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's shocking announcement on war
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Dr Michelle Harrison?
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi government's 'Suprise Test' on pollution