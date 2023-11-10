2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Revealed In Japan, India Launch Next Year: Design, Features, Specs, Colours, Variants

Maruti Suzuki Swift, a car that still remains a favourite of those looking for affordable performance. Praised for its reliability, frugality, rev-happy motor, and sharp handling, the Swift will be launched in a new-gen avatar next year. The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is already revealed in Japan, and the bookings for the hatchback are already open. It will also be making its way to our shores by next year. The anticipation for the new-gen model is high and loud, and to ensure that Maruti Suzuki is not failing to encash it all, they have already started testing the 2024 Swift out in the open on our soil. But should you start saving for it already? Read all that is revealed about it here, to make a fix.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Dimensions

The new-gen Swift measures 3,860 mm in length, 1,695 mm in width, and 1,500 mm in height. Subsequently, it is 15 mm longer, 30 mm taller, and 40 mm narrower than the outgoing model. Interestingly, the wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,450 mm.

Also Read - Lotus Eletre Launched In India At Rs 2.55 Crore: Gets 600 Km Range: Design, Features, Specs, Price, Range

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Variants

In Japan, the 2024 Swift will retail in a total of 3 variants - XG, Hybrid MX, and Hybrid MZ. The base-spec XG misses out on the mild-hybrid tech and gets steel wheels with plastic caps. The hybrid variants, however, come with alloy wheels. The sharply styled LED projector headlamps are standard across the range.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Specs

It is in the air that the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift will come with the new Z12E 3-cylinder engine that will deliver a stronger low-end and mid-range performance. This motor comes paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system in select trims. The Japanese-spec model gets it with a CVT as a standard affair but with an optional AWD setup. The India-spec Swift is expected to keep away from AWD layout. Additionally, the Indian market will also get a manual gearbox.

Also Read - Made-In-India Ultraviolette F99 Electric Superbike Unveiled At EICMA: Range, Top Speed, Acceleration, Launch Date

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Colours

There are a total of 13 colour options on offer for the 2024 Swift - 9 single-tone and 4 dual-tone. The single-tone paint options are - Caravan Ivory Pearl Metallic, Pure White Pearl, Premium Silver Metallic, Star Silver Metallic, Super Black Pearl, Burning Red Pearl Metallic, Flame Orange Pearl Metallic, Cool Yellow Metallic, and Frontier Blue Metallic. The dual-tone options include - Pure White Pearl Gun Metallic With Black Roof, Cool Yellow Metallic With Black Roof, Burning Red Pearl Metallic With Black Roof, and Frontier Blue Metallic With Black Roof.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Features & Cabin

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Swift in its Japanese guise gets a 9-inch infotainment unit with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, 360-degree parking camera with dashcam support, ADAS, automatic climate control and more. Also, the automatic trims get an electronic parking brake. The dashboard layout is fresh too. On the whole, the cabin looks premium and upmarket, keeping intact the Suzuki’s familiar touch with part-sharing exercise.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Design

Keeping intact the typical Swift stance with a flat window line, merging neatly with the bonnet, and a flat roof that tapers down towards the rear, the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is distinctive yet familiar. The design is all-new and makes the Swift look fresh and more sharper. The front end gets swept back headlamps with a new bumper. The car appears to be longer this time, and it gets the rear door handles in their regular position. The tail lamp's design feels familiar, but the rear bumper is altered for increased sportiness.