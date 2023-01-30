New Hero Xoom 110 cc Scooter Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 68,599

Hero Motocorp has launched the very new Hero Xoom scooter in India with a starting price of Rs 68,599 (ex-showroom). The new scooter comes as the first model of the company in 2023 to be launched in the mass market. Furthermore, it will be available in India in three variants, namely LX, VX, and ZX. The LX variant is priced at Rs 68,599 while VX is priced at Rs 71,799 and ZX stands at 76,699 (all prices ex-showroom). With this new model, the company aims to sell a feature-rich scooter in India that also offers a fresh design. The Xoom will go up against competitors like Honda Activa Smart and TVS Jupiter.

Talking about the looks, the Hero Xoom comes with a fresh design far from its old models. The front end is studded with bright LED DRLs and H-shaped headlamps encased in its apron with dual-tone colour. Furthermore, the cowling on the handlebar gives space to the turn indicators with a similar pattern as on the apron. A similar pattern is followed in the rear end with an H-shaped tail lamp and LED tail lamp. Furthermore, it gets multiple options like Pearl Silver white, Matt Abrax Orange, Polestar Blue, Black, and Sports Red. All of this rests on diamond-cut alloy wheels covered in wide tyres.

Also read: Malaika Arora's Sister Amrita Arora Buys Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV Worth Over Rs 2.44 Crore; Check Pics

The new Hero Xoom comes loaded with features. Starting with a fully digital instrument cluster with an LCD screen for the VX and ZX variants. The digital cluster displays information like real-time mileage, speed, and other things. Besides, the scooter also gets a low fuel indicator, a USB charger with a glovebox, Bluetooth connectivity, a boot light, and more.

Coming to the hardware, the scooter comes with telescopic hydraulic shock absorbers in front, along with a disc brake and unit swing with spring-loaded hydraulic dampers. This scooter is powered by a 110.9 cc air-cooled, 4-stroke SI engine producing 8.05 bhp of power and 8.70 Nm of torque.