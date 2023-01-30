Malaika Arora's Sister Amrita Arora Buys Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV Worth Over Rs 2.44 Crore; Check Pics

The relationship between celebrities and capable luxury SUVs is an old one. Renewing that relationship, Malaika Arora's sister and Bollywood actor Amrita Arora has bought a brand new Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV. With this addition to her garage, the actress has joined the list of G63 owners, which is studded with names like Ranbir Kapoor, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Shetty, Dulquer Salman, and Shilpa Shetty. The news of her new car was shared on Instagram, with a picture of Amrita posing with her brand-new shining SUV.

Based on the pictures, Malaika Arora's seems to have chosen the Emerald Green colour of the luxurious off-roader SUV. Besides Green, the SUV is also available in multiple colour options like Polar White, Brilliant Blue, Magnetite Black Metallic, Iridium Silver Metallic, Selenite Grey Metallic, Rubellite Red, Mojave Silver, and Obsidian Black.

It is to be noted that Mercedes-AMG G63 is one of the most popular SUVs among celebrities. This is probably because of the raw off-roading capabilities and luxurious amenities finely tuned together by German Engineering. Furthermore, with its bulky size and enormous road presence, the car offers also offers great power to move the weight at high speed.

The Mercedes-AMG G 63 4Matic is the highest-end model in the venerable G-Wagon line and is propelled by an AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine that produces 430 kW (585 horsepower) and 850 Nm of maximum torque. This engine makes the SUV go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds, with the roaring sound of the V8.

The car gets features like AMG ride control adds to the off-roader capabilities of the car. If Amrita Arora gets in the driving seat, she can adjust the suspension at the push of a button, enabling the new Mercedes-AMG G 63 to adapt to the current on or off-road terrain as well as to her driver requirements.