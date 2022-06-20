New Hyundai Stargazer MPV teased, to rival Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Kia Carens

After the launch of the Hyundai Venue facelift, the South Korean automaker has teased a new MPV christened Stargazer. The new MPV will cover the South East Asian market, carrying forward the legacy of the Hyundai Trajet in these markets. Based on the details revealed by the teaser, the new model shares a few of its details with the Hyundai Staria. If the MPV is launched in the Indian market, it will notice close competition from the already established Maruti Suzuki Ertiga for the consumer's attention.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been updated, and the competition is ready to reignite. The MPV features a full-width LED bar, similar to the Staria. Solid headlamps and a huge front grille that covers the majority of the bumper are further design characteristics. Moving to the back, a wide and slim LED bar is positioned beneath the rear windscreen and connects the elegant tail lights. Stargazer lettering can also be found on the tailgate. It's easy to notice the beautiful alloy wheel design. The interior details of the Hyundai Stargazer MPV have been slightly revealed, but the interiors have been kept in the shadows.

Since Hyundai and Kia have been sharing their platforms for their vehicles, the new model might share its base with the recently launched Kia Carens MPV. If it remains so, the MPV will have a 1.5-litre petrol or diesel engine. In addition, the engine might get a manual transmission with the engine with the option of an automatic transmission.

Also read: Kia Sonet sales surpass 1.5 lakh mark since its introduction in Sept 2020

The Stargazer MPV is slated to be officially unveiled by Hyundai in July. The car will most likely be made in Indonesia, where the carmaker also produces the Creta, Santa Fe, and Ioniq 5. For the first time, the car will be released in Indonesia, with a subsequent release in India. However, Hyundai has yet to release any information about the Hyundai Stargazer's arrival in India.