4 Upcoming SUVs Under Rs 10 Lakh: Check List & Expected Features

Upcoming SUVs Under Rs 10 Lakh: The small hatchback segment is shrinking, and compact SUVs have overtaken the space. In the past few years, we have seen the arrival of several new SUVs priced under Rs 10 lakh. This is one of the major reasons for their popularity, along with SUV-ish design, high ground clearance, and upright driving stance. If you are looking to buy a compact SUV, we have compiled a list of four compact SUVs that are coming your way soon.

Nissan Magnite Facelift

The Nissan Magnite is one of the most affordable SUVs in the country but has failed to generate volume for the company. Now, Nissan is planning to launch its facelift and has started testing. The Magnite facelift is likely to debut at the end of 2024 or early 2025 with minimal cosmetic changes, including a new grille, revised headlamps and LED signatures, redesigned front and rear bumpers, and a new set of alloy wheels. However, no changes are expected to the powertrain.

Kia Clavis

A new sub-4 metre SUV from Kia India is under testing and is likely to be launched towards the end of 2024. According to media reports, it could be named ‘Kia Clavis’ or ‘Kia Syros’. Spy images show it has an upright stance with massive body cladding, roof rails, and high ground clearance. It is expected to come with a 360-degree camera, a sunroof, a large touchscreen infotainment system, and ventilated seats.

New-Gen Hyundai Venue

The new-generation Hyundai Venue compact SUV is set to launch next year. According to media reports, the 2025 Venue will feature significant updates inside and out with updated features, while retaining the current engine and gearbox options. It will be the first Hyundai model to be produced at the new Talegaon facility of the company.

Skoda Compact SUV

Skoda has unveiled the first teaser for its upcoming compact SUV, slated for a March 2025 launch in India. It will be built on the MQB A0 IN platform and have a shorter wheelbase than the Kushaq. It could get ADAS features and a 360-degree camera. It's likely to be powered by a 115bhp, 1.0L turbo petrol engine, mated to either a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission.