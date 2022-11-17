New Jeep Grand Cherokee to launch in India today: Here’s all you should expect

The American marque - Jeep, will be launching its flagship SUV ‘Grand Cherokee’ in the country today. The company has started accepting orders for the SUV, and it also announced that the Jeep Grand Cherokee will be produced at its manufacturing unit in Ranjangaon. It will be the fourth product of the brand to be manufactured in India. The Jeep Grand Cherokee will rival the likes of the BMW X5, Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Range Rover Sport, Volvo XC 90 and more. Expect the pricing to start from Rs 75 lakh, onwards. There will be multiple trims of the SUV on offer.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Design

Since the model is on sale in international markets, we know that the exterior of the new Jeep Grand Cherokee is lucrative. It gets boxy styling with a 7-slat radiator grille. A lowered, tapered roof improves its aerodynamic performance and efficiency without sacrificing cargo spaciousness and utility, and an impressive road presence. Moreover, the beltline is low-set making room for a massive glass area, which along with a large panoramic sunroof lets a lot of light enter the cabin.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Features

On the inside, the Grand Cherokee gets slim HVAC vents, a re-aligned centre stack with a comfort entry feature for greater driver accessibility and 10” Heads up display, a 10.1-inch (25.6-cm) touchscreen infotainment unit, a 10.25-inch (26-cm) instrument cluster panel as well as segment-first available 10.25-inch (26-cm) front passenger interactive display.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Safety

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee will come with Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) with features like Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus Pedestrian Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection, Passive Pedestrian Protection, Drowsy Driver Detection, Active Lane Management System, and Intersection Collision Assist System. Besides, the SUV will also feature an active noise control system, along with 3-point seat belts and reminders for all occupants.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Specs

Another one of the 5th generation Jeep Grand Cherokee’s notable features is the Quadra-Trac I 4x4 System coupled with the Selec-Terrain traction management system that offers the choice between on- and off-road settings to ensure optimum 4x4 performance. Under the hood, there will be a 2.0L turbo-petrol motor coupled to an 8-speed AT.