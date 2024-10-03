New Kia Carnival Launched At Rs 63.90 Lakh – Check Features, Specifications

New Kia Carnival Price, Features, And Specifications: The new Kia Carnival has been launched in India in a single fully-loaded GT Line trim priced at Rs 63.90 lakh (ex-showroom), which is higher than its previous version. The luxury MPV is available in a 7-seater layout and will be sold as a completely built-up unit (CBU).

Kia Carnival: Color Options

The new Carnival is offered in two color options – Fusion Black and Glacier White Pearl – and two dual-tone interior themes: Tuscan & Umber and Navy & Misty Gray.

Kia Carnival: Design

It features a sharper design with a signature Tiger Nose grille, vertically stacked LED headlights, L-shaped LED DRLs, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and LED taillamps connected by a light strip. It also comes with a powered tailgate and sliding rear doors.

Kia Carnival: Interiors

Inside the cabin, it has a 2+2+3 seating configuration, with middle-row captain seats that offer heating, ventilation, and adjustable leg support. The interior includes dual 12.3-inch curved displays, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, wireless charging, three-zone climate control, a 12-way powered driver’s seat, an 11-inch head-up display, and dual sunroofs.

Kia Carnival: Safety Features

On the safety front, it offers Level 2 ADAS features, including adaptive cruise control, front collision warning and avoidance assist, lane-keep assist, lane departure warning, high beam assist, and more. Other safety features include 8 airbags, tire pressure monitoring, electronic stability control, parking sensors all around the car, hill assist control, and a 360-degree camera.

Kia Carnival: Engine

It is powered by a 2.2L diesel engine, paired with an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The powertrain generates 193 bhp and 441 Nm of torque channeling to the front wheels.

Kia EV9 Electric SUV

Additionally, the South Korean automaker has also launched its flagship offering – the EV9 electric SUV, priced at Rs 1.3 crore.